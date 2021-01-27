First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Decreased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,683,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.