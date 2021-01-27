OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

KO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

