Ironwood Financial llc Invests $32,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

