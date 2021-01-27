Analysts Issue Forecasts for comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for comScore in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

