Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

SYRS opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

