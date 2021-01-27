Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently:

1/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 89,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

