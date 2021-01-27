Adviser Investments LLC Takes $301,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

