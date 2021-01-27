LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.43 ($69.92).

LXS stock opened at €62.82 ($73.91) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.07.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

