JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDSB. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,786.92 ($23.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,314.40 ($17.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.87.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.