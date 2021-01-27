Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been given a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.95).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €6.61 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

