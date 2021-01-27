Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.41 ($76.96).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €106.60 ($125.41) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.02 and a 200 day moving average of €62.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

