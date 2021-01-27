RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €36.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.25 ($46.18).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

