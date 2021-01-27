Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $247.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $267.04 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.