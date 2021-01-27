(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

(PLZ.TO) has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter.

