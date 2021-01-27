Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

