Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.40.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.