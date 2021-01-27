Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCC. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

