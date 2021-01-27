Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) to Issue Feb 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a feb 21 dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.39. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

