Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.94.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

