Add.xyz (PLT) Market Cap Hits $616,367.76

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $616,367.76 and approximately $662,607.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.35 or 0.00896346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.06 or 0.04388754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz (PLT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

Add.xyz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.