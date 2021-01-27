NovoCure Limited to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NVCR stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $182.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

