Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 699,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 352,805 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 461,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

