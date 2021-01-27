Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 335,408 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,599,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

