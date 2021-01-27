Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

