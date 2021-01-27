Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 58 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Teleflex worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 130.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $382.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

