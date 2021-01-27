The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The AZEK traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 6129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 18.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.90.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

