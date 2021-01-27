Clark Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,461,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

