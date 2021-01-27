$1.39 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $989,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

