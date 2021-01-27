Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $883.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.98. The firm has a market cap of $837.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

