Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 62,000 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

