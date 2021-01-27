Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 406.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 89,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

