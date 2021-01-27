Clean Yield Group Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

