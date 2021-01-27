Private Capital Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

