Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 178.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

