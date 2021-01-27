S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

