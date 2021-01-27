7,205 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

