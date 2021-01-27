PFG Advisors Has $893,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

