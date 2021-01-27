Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 379,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 132,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.