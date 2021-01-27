New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,071 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fastenal worth $37,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fastenal by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $158,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

