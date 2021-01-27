Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $476.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

