Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

