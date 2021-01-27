iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

