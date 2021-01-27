iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.