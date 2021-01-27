American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 109,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 12,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

