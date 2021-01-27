Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.36 and its 200 day moving average is $371.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
