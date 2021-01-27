Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.36 and its 200 day moving average is $371.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

