Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

