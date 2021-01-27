Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.46 and a 200-day moving average of $281.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

