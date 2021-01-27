Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xylem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 349,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

