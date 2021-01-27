Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $209.33 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.