Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.92 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

