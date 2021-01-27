Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

